IATF approves bubble training of athletes preparing for Tokyo Olympics

THE Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved the request of the Philippine Olympic Committee to allow training of national athletes for the Tokyo Olympics under a bubble set-up.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the approval of the IATF through Resolution 88 during Tuesday’s press briefing.

“Ang pag-conduct ng bubble-type setting ay gagawin sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa regional task force kung saan gagawin ang training at lokal na pamahalaan kung saan nandun ang proposed venue,” said Roque.

It is not clear in Roque’s announcement whether those still eyeing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics are also allowed to train in the bubble set-up.

The decision is a big boost for the national athletes who have stopped training due to the lockdown around the country.

The Philippines is seeking a strong showing in the Tokyo Olympics which was moved to a new date of July 23-August 8 following the postponement this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the only athlete competing in the Tokyo Olympics that is in the country is boxer Irish Magno. Gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxer Eumir Marcial, and pole vaulter EJ Obiena are training abroad.