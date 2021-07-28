How Hidilyn Diaz plans to spend seven-day hotel quarantine

TOKYO - How does Hidilyn Diaz plan to spend the mandatory seven days of quarantine once he arrives from the Tokyo Olympics?

How else but train.

Team HD members bared the newly minted Olympic gold medalist isn't looking forward to too much rest once she checks in at the Sofitel Hotel to begin the mandatory 7-day quarantine.

"She wants to continue training," said Karen Trinidad, a sports psychologist and a key member of Team HD, who will be with Diaz when she arrives at the Ninoy Aquino Airport on Wednesday night.

That's quite odd, considering Diaz had gone through years of spartan training mostly overseas just to be in a position to make history at the Olympics.

Trinidad, head of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Sports Psychology Unit, said the 30-year old Diaz wants to relax a bit but wants to avoid steering too far from her current weight which she feels is ideal.

That would be important for the Zamboanga lass, who, after the historic gold-medal, has put off any thoughts of retirement.

Diaz wants to stay in the best of shape, with the Southeast Asian Games and the Asiad set to be held in 2022, once the pandemic eases.

So don't expect Olympic heroine and her team to go into any grand vacation anytime soon. It's still work, work, and more work.

Guess that's what champions do.

