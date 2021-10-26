House in Quezon turned over to Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio

OLYMPIC silver medalist Nesthy Petecio has been given the keys to her new house in Candelaria, Quezon.

Ovialand has turned over to Petecio the new house, an incentive for bagging the silver medal in the women’s featherweight division in the Tokyo Olympics boxing competition.

The second place finish also earned the 29-year-old Petecio, from Davao del Sur, millions in cash incentives and a brand-new crossover.

The Duplex home at Caliya in Candelaria, Quezon, was already fully furnished when it was turned over to Petecio on Saturday. The original transfer certificate of title is being processed and will be given to Nesthy in about two weeks, according to Ovialand.



The developers turn over a full-furnished duplex unit to Nesthy Petecio.



“Our gift to Nesthy is our way of appreciating her for the success she has achieved as a Filipina boxer and for the honor she brought to our country,” said Ovialand president Pammy Olivares-Vital.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We hope she and her family will enjoy what Caliya has to offer.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Hard work and love for family are the two values that Ovialand shares with Nesthy. Without any hesitation, Nesthy has so generously shared the fruits of her victory with her family. And for me, that makes her a true champion,” Olivares-Vital added.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.