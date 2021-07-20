Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    WATCH: Hidilyn Diaz's first training day in Tokyo for the Olympics

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Coach Julius Naranjo on Facebook | Jerome Ascaño

    HIDILYN Diaz began her training in Tokyo on Tuesday in preparation for her fourth Olympic Games.

    Diaz’s coach Julius Naranjo posted a video of their training session with Team HD down to the final days of their build-up for competition slated on Monday.

    “We had to shake some rust off and familiarize ourselves with the competition environment but were happy to be here and happy to touch the barbel once again,” said Naranjo.

    The 2016 Rio De Janeiro silver medalist will be eyeing no less than gold in Tokyo in the women’s 55-kilogram division following a lengthy build-up that saw her train in Malaysia after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

    Elreen Ando also trains

    Diaz also trained alongside Elreen Ando, the second weightlifter that will see action in the Tokyo Olympics.

    Ando will be making her first Olympic appearance and is entered in the women’s 64-kilogram class.

