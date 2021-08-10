Hidilyn Diaz on Paris Olympics: 'Pinag-iisipan ko pa po'

HIDILYN Diaz said her performance in Tokyo means that her body is capable of competing once again in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The only question now is whether she is willing to make the sacrifices again in a bid to compete in the Olympics for the fifth time.

Will Hidilyn Diaz participate in 2024 Olympics?

Several days after her historic conquest in the Tokyo Olympics, Diaz said she remains non-committal to a stint in 2024 and that decision will come in the next few years where she will compete in the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games next year.

“Pinag-iisipan ko pa po,” Diaz said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “Three years of additional sacrifice at sa training. Medyo mahirap kasi ‘yung preparation. Titignan ko pa rin kung saan kaya ng katawan ko, kung saan kaya ng coaches ko na mag-sakripisyo. Ako din, kung kaya pa na mag-sacrifice sa training.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The short-term goal for Diaz and Team HD is the coming World Championship set in Peru where she is expected to also be a contender for the gold medal in the competition set in November.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As for the long-term goal, Diaz said a stint in Paris is not yet cast in stone, admitting that she is also anxious thinking about 2024 just shortly after the conclusion of the Tokyo Games.

Continue reading below ↓

“At the end of the day, ‘yung mindset ganun pa rin ba, ‘yung pagmamahal, nandoon pa rin ba. Kaya pa ba mag-sacrifice. Doon pa rin ako babalik. Kung tatanungin mo kung kaya ko pa, ‘yung lakas ko at performance ko this year, kaya pa. Kaya lang, natatakot ako uli. Gaya nung 2016, nung sabi ni chairman (William Ramirez, PSC) 2020 ha, laro ka. Ako, kinakabahan ngayon. 2024, kinakabahan pa rin ako.

“Ina-assess ko pa kung kaya pa,” said Diaz.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.