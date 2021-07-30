Hidilyn Diaz on possibility of 2024 Paris Olympics stint

HIDILYN Diaz is now setting her sights on the 2021 World Weightlifting Championship after her conquest of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF)-sanctioned event will take place in Lima, Peru at the date still to be confirmed in November.

Diaz won the silver in the women’s 55kg category in the 2019 world tilt in Pattaya, Thailand. The gold was won by Liao Qiuyun of China, who Diaz beat during the Tokyo Olympics for the gold medal.

“Maglalaro pa rin ako sa World Championship this year,” said Diaz during the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (Focap) online forum on Friday.

PHOTO: AP

Diaz was slated to begin training this week even while she is under quarantine, but has been busy with different engagements and media appearances over the past few days.

The 30-year-old Diaz is also planning to see action beyond the world championships in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam that has been moved to 2022, and in the 2022 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

Will Hidilyn Diaz participate in 2024 Olympics?

Diaz though is non-committal, for now, for a return to the Paris Olympics 2024 as that will strongly depend on her body in the coming years.

Diaz also said that reports of weightlifting being given a lower quota of athletes in 2024 will have an effect on her going for a spot in Tokyo.

“Maglalaro pa rin ako sa SEA Games at maglalaro sa Asian Games. Doon ko titignan kung kaya pa ng katawan ko,” Diaz said.

As for Paris, Diaz said: “Iba na po ‘qualifying ng Paris kasi bawas ang quota sa Olympics. Nasa 120. Medyo mahirap pumasok. Kung kaya ng katawan ko, bakit hindi.”

