Hidilyn Diaz heads to Uzbekistan for Asian Championships, Olympic spot

HIDILYN Diaz is heading to Uzbekistan to formalize her Olympic berth in the Asian Weightlifting Championships to be held from April 16 to 25.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist left for Tashkent from Malaysia on Saturday to compete in the Asian competition where she will officially book a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

It has been a long wait for Diaz, who was forced to an extended stay in Malaysia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“14 months of waiting. See you in Uzbekistan,” said Diaz on her social media account.

Diaz is set to compete in her sixth tournament, the minimum number of competitions a world-ranked weightlifter must obtain in order to seal a berth in Tokyo.

She is currently ranked No. 4 in the world, virtually clinching her place in the Olympics that was moved a year later due to the pandemic.

Despite the coronavirus, Diaz and her Team HD have been focused in training in Malaysia in her bid to win a gold medal for the Philippines this year.