Hidilyn Diaz, EJ Obiena keep eyes on goal as Tokyo Olympics near

HIDILYN Diaz and EJ Obiena are gearing up for the final stretch of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics where they are aiming to make the Philippines proud in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the one-year delay and distractions brought about by the virus, Diaz and Obiena assured they remained focused on the goal of bringing home a medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

“’Yung nutrition, tuloy-tuloy. Kailangan lang ‘yung intensity ng training, kailangan sigurong dagdagan ng sessions. From six to eight sessions, magiging seven to nine sessions or eight to 10 sessions na. ‘Yung sets ng training, dadagdagan na,” said Diaz on Friday during a virtual press conference hosted by Summit Natural Drinking Water.

“Last three months na lang ito. Kailangan buhos na,” said Diaz, who formally qualified for the Olympics last week after competing in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Obiena, meanwhile, continues to prepare under the guidance of Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov in Italy.

Continue reading below ↓

“I feel good. I’m strongest as I have ever been. It’s a very good place where I am right now. I’m just trying to stay safe, stick to the training, follow what Vitaly says, and mentally, just try to be as strong as I can be,” said Obiena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 31-year-old Diaz is set to compete in her fourth Olympics after capturing a silver medal in Rio De Janeiro in 2016.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Obiena, 25, is also looking at a respectable showing, even a medal finish, in the Olympics after becoming the first Filipino pole vaulter to qualify.

Now on its 16th year of their partnership with the Filipino athletes through the Philippine Olympic Committee, Summit Natural Drinking Water is once again supporting the campaign in Tokyo through their ‘Thirst For Gold’ campaign.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.