Hidilyn Diaz competed with a heavy heart after sister-in-law tests positive for COVID-19

HIDILYN Diaz clinched a berth in the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday with familiy health concerns in her mind.

Diaz said her sister-in-law tested positive of the virus before the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Diaz added her sister-in-law was on labor when she tested positive.

“’Yung sister-in-law ko po, nag-positive. Nag-CS nung isang araw,” said a teary Diaz in an interview with Noel Ferrer on his Instagram account shortly after placing fourth in the Asian Weightlifting Championship.

“Parang sabi ko, before ng laro ko nangyari ‘yun. Nag-positive siya tapos natatakot din ako kasi kung nag-positive kapatid ko (sister-in-law), meaning, nasa community namin. Hindi ko pa alam. Kakausapin ko pa sila,” she added.

Diaz said she was concerned about the safety of her family back home in Zamboanga more so since some people in their community are not following the minimum health standards during the pandemic.

“Ang problema sa amin, hindi sila naniniwala sa COVID. Pinagtatawanan na lang nila. Sabi ko, COVID is real. ‘Yun ang parati kong sinasabi. Kung hindi totoo ang COVID, bakit ang daming namamatay, bakit naglalockdown,” said Diaz.

Diaz said the situation compounded to her being away from her family for two years already due to her training for the Olympics as well as due to the pandemic where she was forced to an extended stay in her training camp in Malaysia.

“Siyempre, two years na rin ako na hindi nagse-celebrate ng Christmas, birthday ng nanay at tatay ko. Feeling ko parati akong wala. Everytime na may mga pamangkin ako, pag-alis ko bata pa sila. Ngayon, five years old na. Parati akong wala sa kanila kasi I always chase my dream,” said Diaz.

Despite the grueling preparation, Diaz said she vows to work even harder in the coming months before the Olympics.

“Nandito pa rin ako lumalaban kahit mahirap ang sitwasyon,” said Diaz.

