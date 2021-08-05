HIDILYN Diaz believes medals of any color in the Olympics will no longer be hard to come by for the country.

"Yes, sa tingin ko lalo na yung mga susunod pang mga athletes sa amin," said Diaz, who ended the Philippines' 97-year wait for a gold medal in the Olympics after winning the women's 55kg weightlifting event of the Tokyo Games.

She shared such optimism on Thursday upon personally receiving the P3 million financial reward pledged by Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero for winning the breakthrough gold in the Olympiad.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella and AirAsia executive Eric Arejola also graced the brief and simple awarding ceremony.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

