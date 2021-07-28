President Duterte adds own P3M to Hidilyn Diaz incentives

PRESIDENT Duterte is giving an additional P3 million to Hidilyn Diaz for capturing the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Duterte made the announcement in a virtual courtesy call shortly after Diaz’s arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Duterte added the P3 million, which he said comes from his personal money, is on top of the P10 million that the government will be handing to Diaz as per Republic Act 10699.

“P3 million, galing sa akin. P10 million, galing sa gobyerno talaga,” Duterte said.

PHOTO: Screenshot from PTV coverage

In addition, Duterte said he is also giving Diaz, who is also enlisted in the Philippine Air Force, a fully furnished house and lot in Zamboanga City, part of the housing program of the government to military personnel.

“As expected, the nation is ecstatic about your achievement. Your achievement is the achievement of the Filipino nation,” Duterte said.

“We are extremely proud. We cannot express even into words of how we should really be shouting ‘hallelujah.’

Duterte also thanked Diaz for the sacrifice she made in order to achieve her goal of winning the country’s first-ever gold medal in the Olympic Games.

The President also urged Diaz to forget about past obstacles during her Olympic build-up, and enjoy the victory with her family.

“Salamat naman sa pagtiis mo. I hope that the years of toil, the years of disappointment and the years na hindi maganda nangyari in the past, you just forget them. You already have the gold. And it would be good to just let bygones be bygones and dwell solely on your victory together with your family and with the nation,” said Duterte.

