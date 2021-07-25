Eduard Folayang sends best wishes to former campmate Hidilyn Diaz

HIDILYN Diaz is unquestionably one of the country's top bets for the gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A silver medalist in the 2016 Rio Games, the Zamboanguena weightlifter will look to deliver that elusive gold medal once she steps at the Tokyo International Forum on Monday.

And she'll have a former world champion backing her along the way as two-time One lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang will be one of Diaz's more vocal boosters as she competes in the women's 55 kg category.

After all, the two have been training partners before when Folayang was still a national athlete for wushu more than a decade back.

"I’ve always been supportive of Hidilyn Diaz. I saw her when she was just starting, way back in 2007 when we were in one training camp in China for the wild card qualifications. She was so young back then,” recalled Folayang.

The Team Lakay star could only chuckle remembering Diaz as a young, carefree athlete, yet through it all, Folayang saw that dedication in her which made him believe that she's primed for big things ahead.

“My first impression was that she was a bit immature, because she was still young. But I know from the onset that she always had a vision for herself,” he said. “She knows what she wants to happen, and in that short span she was able to make it happen by giving it all during training and preparation, so I’m just proud of her.”

True enough, the success soon followed.

“When I jumped to professional mixed martial arts, then I started seeing her in the news, that she’d been winning medals up to the time where she won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics," Folayang recounted.

Folayang, who won three SEA Games gold medals in the men's 70 kg category in wushu and a silver medal in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, knows all too well the hardships and the sacrifices that each of them goes through to make the country proud.

That's why he couldn't help but give toast to Diaz, who is competing in her fourth Olympics this year – a great sign of her commitment to the program.

“I’m really impressed by Hidilyn’s rise mainly because I saw it for myself. I’ve been able to teach her a few things in some ways. I’ve been able to bond with her a bit in China. Of course, we’re in different sports, but we were one team [in China] for the Philippines,” said Folayang, who is also training for his next match against Zhang Lipeng at ONE: Battleground II on August 13.

"I’m so impressed with her improvements. Imagine, from that time to now, she’s still here. I’m so proud of her and I wish her the best."

That's why expect Folayang to be screaming at the top of his lungs when Diaz tries to lift the country to the top of the podium, but also for the rest of the Philippine delegation as they all aim to make the country proud.

“I just want to tell Team Philippines to give everything you can by the guidance of God. You are representing this nation in different sports and we’re praying for a successful run. You have to think of all the hardships that you went through to be there,” Folayang said. “You have to make the most out of the opportunity. Just think of the legacy that you will be leaving behind if you’re able to get what you truly wish for. I am really praying for you guys. I hope you all take home medals.”

And his message for Diaz? "I’m really hoping and praying she gets the gold medal in the Olympics."

