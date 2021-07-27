Pinoys turned to different platforms to witness Hidilyn make history

MILLIONS of Filipinos celebrated after Hidilyn Diaz captured the Philippines’ first-ever gold medal in the Olympics on Monday nights in Tokyo.

Where Pinoys witnessed Hidilyn make history

Filipinos turned to the different platforms to witness history as Diaz captured the women’s -55kg gold at the Tokyo International Forum in dramatic fashion, beating Liao Quiyun of China by just two kilograms.

The competition was seen live on television via a pay-per-view service. With the absence of a live free TV coverage, fans turned to livestreaming – legal and illegal – to tune in.

Others also turned to social media for the latest updates.

Filipino fans turned nervous as Diaz went for the final lift of the competition, needing 127 kilograms to win the gold. After Diaz’s successful lift, Filipinos went on a mix of different emotions from immense happiness to tears of joy as the country finally broke the gold medal drought in the Olympics.

More important, Diaz’s historic victory gave Filipinos something to cheer about as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the whole country.

Prior to the Olympics, the Philippines had the distinction as the country with most number of medals without the gold medal.

Not anymore.

