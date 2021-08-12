Tokyo Olympians to be conferred with Order of Lapu-Lapu

THE 19 Filipino athletes who represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics led by gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz will be accorded with the Order of Lapu-Lapu by President Duterte.

The honor is a national order of merit conferred by the President to individuals who rendered ‘invaluable or extraordinary service’ to the nation.

“It is not an everyday occurrence that we receive such an honor from our citizens. You went to Tokyo to fight and you did your best. The Filipino people appreciate it. You all won in that (regard),” said the President.

“Those who participated in the events brought honor to the country irrespective (of whether you won or not).“

PHOTO: Screenshot from PTV coverage

In recognition of the athletes’ historic performance, the President each rewarded Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio P2 million, while Eumir Marcial will receive P 1 million.

Other Olympians, including Irish Magno, will also be given P200,000.

Earlier, the President also pledged an additional P3 million and a house and lot for Diaz for winning the country’s first-ever gold in the Olympiad.

“Ibigay natin lahat ng suporta na puwede natin maibigay sa ating mga atleta. Hindi lang sa mga atleta nating nanalo ngayon, kundi pati rin sa mga aspiring athletes na nais sumunod sa yapak nila Hidilyn, Nesthy, Carlo, Eumir, at iba pa,” said Senator Bong Go.

Aside from the four medal winners, other members of Team Philippines were gymnast Caloy Yulo, weightlifter Elreen Ando, skateboarder Margie Didal, golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Juvic Pagunsan, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule, rower Cris Nievarez, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, sprinter Kristina Knott, jin Kurt Barbosa, and shooter Jayson Valdez.

