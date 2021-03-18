Fernandez denies claim on lack of PSC support to PH Olympians

THE PHILIPPINE Sports Commission denied it is not supporting the Olympic bid of Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial after the two aired their complaints against the government sports agency on social media the past few days.

PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez said they were not remiss in supporting the national boxing team in their preparation for the Olympics amidst the pandemic.

The PSC later issued an advisory on its Facebook page that the allowances of Olympic-bound athletes for January have now been released and that the February monthly stipend is now being processed.

Magno on Tuesday aired her plea on social media for financial help, claiming she has yet to receive her allowance for two months, and the problems besetting her and her family financially is preventing her from focusing in training for the Olympics.

Magno has since deleted the Facebook post, but Marcial sided with her teammate, saying he too also struggled to receive support for his bid to win a gold medal in Tokyo. Marcial is currently in Los Angeles for his Olympic training after signing with MP Promotions.

Fernandez said the PSC approved the request of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap) to conduct a joint training camp in Bangkok, Thailand from February 28 to April 8.

Based on a board resolution obtained by the SPIN, the PSC board approved a budget of P3.94 million for the Thailand training camp which included airfare, accommodation, visa fee, quarantine fee, and allowance of P1.053 million.

The PSC also provided financial support of a total of P24 million in 2020 to the boxing federation.

Fernandez also denied Marcial’s claims on the PSC’s lack of support, saying the PSC even brokered talks between Marcial and Abap for a resolution between the two parties after Marcial went with the MP Promotions last year.

“I don’t know if Eumir and Abap talked about his turning pro and discussed arrangements. PSC had to bring both to the table to discuss things. I will study first the contract of MP and Eumir,” said Fernandez, one of the best basketball players in the history of Philippine basketball.

In a separate interview by the Daily Tribune, Fernandez said allowances of the athletes have been processed since January but there are delays in the processing, one of the reasons being the work-from-home arrangements of its workforce.