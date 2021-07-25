Evan Fournier shows way as France defeats Team USA

EVAN Fournier scored 28 points as France defeated Team USA, 83-76, on Sunday in the Tokyo Olympics basketball tournament.

Rudy Gobert had 14 points, while Nando de Colo added 13.

France had a huge third quarter, 25-11, before holding off the star-studded American team.

Team USA stuggles

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday, who arrived in Tokyo only on the eve of the Olympic basketball opener after playing in the NBA Finals, led Team USA with 18 points off the bench.

Bam Adebayo scored 12, Damian Lillard had 11 points.

Kevin Durant had 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting.

