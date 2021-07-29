Eumir Marcial makes short work of Nemouchi in fiery Tokyo debut

TOKYO - Celebrated middleweight Eumir Marcial made short work of Younes Nemouchi in his Tokyo Olympics debut on Thursday, advancing to the quarterfinals when the referee stopped the fight in the first round due to a bloody cut above the Algerian's eye.

Marcial, 25, decked the underdog Nemouchi with a stinging right less than a minute from the opening bell for an eight count and the referee had to step in again later after an apparent clash of heads opened a cut above the Algerian's right eye.

PHOTO: AP

The end, which came at the 2:41 mark of the opening round, came swiftly for a 25-year old Algerian who made it all the way to the round of 16 in Tokyo after being tapped as a late replacement for an injured teammate in the African qualifiers.

The decision was met by protests from Nemouchi's corner, which felt strongly about a Marcial head butt causing the cut that led to the end of the fight.

PH boxers stay perfect

Marcial's victory kept the four-man Philippine team a perfect 5-0 in these Games, which have seen glorious victories by featherweight Nesthy Petecio (2), flyweight Carlo Paalam and flyweight Irish Magno, who fights later in the day.

More importantly, victory validated all the pre-Olympic hype around Marcial, who turned pro and went from Manila to Vegas to Zamboanga to Dubai in a turbulent and controversy-filled Games buildup.

Thanks to less than three minutes of work inside the ring, the 25-year old from Zamboanga now stands one win away from a second guaranteed medal in boxing after Petecio's in the women's featherweight division.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP



The world No. 4 next meets Armenian hero Arman Darchinyan on August 1 with a place in the 69-75-kilogram division at stake - and possibly the most prolific finish for the Philippines in its 97 years of participation in the Games.

