Eumir Marcial books Tokyo Olympics ticket after quarterfinal win

EUMIR Marcial clinched a berth in the Tokyo Olympics with an impressive Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) win over Mongolian Otgonbaataryn Byamba Erdene in their quarterfinals match in the 2020 Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament.

The win allowed Marcial to make the semis against Ashish Kumar of India.

Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson confirmed the development early Monday to SPIN.ph.

He became the third Filipino to earn an Olympic berth after gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter Ernest Obiena.