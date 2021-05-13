Eumir Marcial says P43K monthly allowance not enough in latest rant vs PSC

EUMIR Marcial said the monthly allowance he is receiving from the Philippine Sports Commission is not enough to cover for his preparations and his bid to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial made the statement on his Facebook account, as he continued to blast the government sports agency for its role, or the perceived lack of it, in his build-up for the Olympics.

Marcial responded to PSC’s statements that it has been supporting the now-professional boxer via a P43,000 monthly allowance from the government. But the national boxer, who is currently in Zamboanga City for training, believes that amount isn’t enough to cover all the expenses in the bid to win a gold in the Olympics.

“Since last year nong nasa United States ako hanggang ngayon dito sa Zamboanga City tingin niyo sapat ang 43,000 pesos monthly allowance para sa preparation para sa Olympics? (which is allowance ko yun sa sarili ko as a national athlete),” wrote Marcial.

“Do you think I can rely diyan sa 43,000 pesos para sa plane tickets, accommodation, coaching staff, supplements, masseur, and etc. Lahat ng na mention sa taas provided by private sponsors and of course my own money. Kung ganyan ang supporta at mentality niyo wag kayong mag hangad ng gold sa Olympics.”

Marcial over the weekend made a comment on the Power and Play radio program that he hasn’t received any support from the government since he trained in the United States.

“Ngayon ang tanong ko sa sarili ko at tanong ko din sa inyo mahihina ba kaming mga Pilipinong atleta kung bakit hanggang ngayon walang nakakakuha ng gold sa Olympics o sadyang may problema na ang pag suporta galing sa inyo?” Marcial added.

The PSC has yet to comment on Marcial’s latest rant, but the government agency has already denied Marcial’s claims of non-support through the monthly allowance he has been receiving even though he has already turned pro.

