Eumir Marcial sustains fine form, gains middleweight final in Olympic qualifying

EUMIR Felix Marcial advanced to the middleweight finals of the 2020 Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament early on Wednesday in Amman, Jordan.

Marcial scored a 4-1 victory over Ashis Kumar of India in their semifinal bout at the Prince Hamzah Sports Hall to reach the gold medal match in the 75 kg category.

The Filipino pug, who clinched a berth in the Tokyo Olympics after making the semis of the week-long meet, will face Abilkham Amankul of Kazakhstan in the final.

Amankul eked out a close 3-2 decision over Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke of China in the other semifinal.

Carlo Paalam and Irish Magno hope to join Marcial in booking a ticket in the Tokyo Games as they see action in a pair of flyweight box-off on Wednesday.

Paalam faces Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, while Magno takes on Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajekistan.