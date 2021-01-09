Eric Cray has packed competition schedule in bid for spot in Tokyo Olympics

ERIC Cray is looking to compete in a maximum of 19 track meets in his bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association chief Philip Ella Juico said Cray expressed his intention to hit the qualifying standard in the Olympics in the 400-meter hurdles.

“His target is a finals slot and from thereon, anything can happen,” said Juico.

Cray competed in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics, reaching the semifinals.

Juico said Cray already has a target schedule of two to four indoor meets, and 12 to 15 outdoor competitions until July 29 to meet the qualifying standard of 48.90 seconds.

Cray hopes to start things going in the KMS Invitational and the KMS Open, two indoor competitions this month in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I intend to get into race shape early to qualify,” said Cray as quoted by Juico.

The Patafa chief, however, said Cray’s outdoor competition schedule is still tentative although he is targeting to compete in the PVAMU Relays, Texas Relays, and the Florida Relays, which at 76 years is one of the oldest races in the United States.

Cray is also eyeing the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) track meet and the Mt. San Antonio College relays.

The Fil-American is also being groomed to see action for the Philippines in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in May to be held in Thailand.

Also eyeing for Olympic berths are Kristina Knott (100-meter, 200-meter), William Morrison (shotput), and Natalie Uy (pole vault).