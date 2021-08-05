EJ Obiena skips Manila homecoming, will return to Italy

EJ OBIENA will not be coming home to Manila after his Tokyo Olympics campaign, and will instead return to Italy where he has been based for the past few years.

No Manila homecoming

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) delegation will leave for Manila on Saturday, but will not include Obiena, who is joining coach Vitaly Petrov back to Italy.

“We would be leaving together with their group, bukas sila papuntang Italy, kami together with his dad coach (Emerson Obiena) to Manila,” said Patafa marketing and communications director Edward Kho during the People Sports Conversations program of the Philippine Sports Commission on Thursday.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kho said the conditions in the Philippine capital where it is under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) starting on Friday also prevented Obiena from coming home.

“Siguro in a better time, we could schedule para ma-maximize ‘yung presence in EJ,” said Kho.

Obiena has spent the last few years in Italy to train and prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Filipino is coming off an 11th-place finish in the men’s pole vault final.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He expressed disappointment over his performance, adding he is still 'digesting' what transpired during the campaign before thinking about the future.

Meanwhile, Kho added Kristina Knott, who also competed for the Philippines in the women’s 200 meter, just arrived in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.