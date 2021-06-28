EJ Obiena shares gold in Leverkusen athletics meet

EJ OBIENA shared the gold medal with 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz in the Stabhochsprung Manner athletic meet in Leverkusen, Germany.

Obiena and his training partner Braz tallied 5.80 meters to win first place in the competition that is part of the Filipino pole vaulter’s build-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

Obiena and Braz reached the 5.80-mark on the second try to share the gold.

Lita Baehre Bo Kanda placed third after he also hit 5.80 meters but did it on his third try.

In his previous competition, Obiena bagged the gold medal in the Jump and Fly after registering 5.85 meters, a new outdoor Philippine record.

