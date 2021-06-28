Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jun 28
    Olympics

    EJ Obiena shares gold in Leverkusen athletics meet

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    EJ OBIENA shared the gold medal with 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz in the Stabhochsprung Manner athletic meet in Leverkusen, Germany.

    Obiena and his training partner Braz tallied 5.80 meters to win first place in the competition that is part of the Filipino pole vaulter’s build-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

    Obiena and Braz reached the 5.80-mark on the second try to share the gold.

    Lita Baehre Bo Kanda placed third after he also hit 5.80 meters but did it on his third try.

    In his previous competition, Obiena bagged the gold medal in the Jump and Fly after registering 5.85 meters, a new outdoor Philippine record.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again