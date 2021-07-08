EJ Obiena rises to No. 6 in pole vault world rankings

EJ OBIENA has risen to No. 6 in the world rankings in pole vault ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old Obiena collected a score of 1343 and improved from 10th to sixth spot in the world rankings after his fourth-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League in Stockholm.

“The Olympics is very near and no one can predict the results, but rest assured that the fighting spirit is very much alive,” Obiena wrote on his Facebook page. “We will proudly not just represent the Philippines, but for its glory.”

Duplantis stays at No. 1

Armand Duplantis of Sweden remained at No. 1 with a score of 1524 followed by Sam Kendricks of the United States with 1469.

Piotr Lisek of Poland is ranked third with 1443, Renauld Lavillenie of France is at fourth with 1379, and Christopher Nilsen occupies the fifth spot with 1360.

