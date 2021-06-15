No plans yet for EJ Obiena to get vaccinated before Olympics

EJ OBIENA is not planning, at the moment, to get vaccinated before the Olympics as he focuses on his build-up for Tokyo.

Emerson Obiena, father of the Tokyo-bound pole vaulter, confirmed during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that, as of now, his son will not be inoculated as his training program before the Olympics have already been set.

“Kasi po ‘yung training program nila, naka-place na po so as much as possible, they would like to follow ‘yung progression ng training nila papuntang Olympics,” said Obiena.

The Tokyo Olympics is not requiring participating athletes to get vaccinated before the competitions. However, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has already put up a vaccination program for athletes bound not just for the Olympics but in the Southeast Asian Games.

Obiena said his son might be forced to put his training on hold if the vaccine will have an effect on his body, based on the recent conversations that he had with vaccinated athletes that he is close to.

“Base sa kanilang mga pagtatanong sa ibang atleta na nagpa-vaccine na, may mga reactions sa vaccine na minsan umaabot ng 10 days, hindi maganda sa pakiramdam ng atleta. Sa ngayon, hindi pa po sila nakapag-confirm kung magba-vaccine o hindi. ‘Yung 10 days na hindi makapag-training, malaking effect sa preparation. Sa ngayon, deferred muna ang vaccine,” said Obiena.

However, Obiena said his son is still open to getting vaccinated, time-permitting.

“Pinag-aaralan kung maisisingit ‘yung vaccination pero kung hindi, dagdagan na lang ‘yung ingat para ‘yung preparation, hindi maapektuhan. Tapos after na lang ng Olympics, saka pag-usapan kung kalian magpapa-vaccine.

