    Schedule constraints force PH to replace EJ Obiena as flag bearer

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    EJ OBIENA is likely to be replaced as flag-bearer of the Philippines for the Tokyo Olympics due to changes in the protocols of the Games.

    Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino said Tokyo Olympic Games Organizing Committee (TOGOC) has now required the flag-bearers to be in Japan 48 hours before the July 23.

    Toletino said the Filipino pole vaulter will be arriving on the day of the opening ceremony itself, and his travel itinerary can no longer be changed.

    “Nirerequire na mga flag bearers natin na dapat nandoon na sila 48 hours before,” said Tolentino during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “Ang dating ni EJ is 2:30 ng 23.”

      “Mahirap na sumugal. With that, pinaalam ko na sa athletics na baka at malamang mapalitan ang flag bearer natin because of the recent development sa Tokyo,” Tolentino said.

      Obiena and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe were named flag-bearers of the country for the parade of nations in the opening rites.

      Tolentino said Obiena’s replacement could be announced on Wednesday.

      Tokyo has been put under state of emergency during the Olympics, resulting to organizers deciding that spectators will no longer be allowed during the Games.

