EJ Obiena and Kiyomi Watanabe are the flag bearers of the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics, the Philippine Olympic Committee announced on Thursday.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said in a virtual press conference all 19 athletes are deserving to carry the flag in the opening ceremonies, but the POC also considered the arrival of the athletes in Tokyo as well as their competition schedule.

The opening rites are slated on July 24.

Obiena will arrive in Tokyo on July 23, with his competition scheduled on July 31, while Watanabe is based in Japan.

