EJ Obiena finishes 11th in Olympics pole vault finals

TOKYO - EJ Obiena's campaign in the men's pole vault finals at the Tokyo Olympics ended in controversial fashion on Tuesday at the New Olympic Stadium.

EJ Obiena at Tokyo Olympics

Obiena, who cleared 5.70 meters on his third try to advance, twice missed at 5.80m and aborted his third and final attempt twice over a dispute with officials.

After he was cleared for a third jump, the 25-year old Obiena just missed clearing the bar to the disappointment of his team.

The Tondo-born pole vaulter finished 11th with a best effort of 5.70m.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.