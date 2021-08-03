Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena finishes 11th in Olympics pole vault finals

    by Dodo Catacutan
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    TOKYO - EJ Obiena's campaign in the men's pole vault finals at the Tokyo Olympics ended in controversial fashion on Tuesday at the New Olympic Stadium.

    EJ Obiena at Tokyo Olympics

    Obiena, who cleared 5.70 meters on his third try to advance, twice missed at 5.80m and aborted his third and final attempt twice over a dispute with officials.

    After he was cleared for a third jump, the 25-year old Obiena just missed clearing the bar to the disappointment of his team.

    The Tondo-born pole vaulter finished 11th with a best effort of 5.70m.

    EJ Obiena upside down Tokyo Olympics pole vault

