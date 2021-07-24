EJ Obiena breathes a little easier as equipment makes it to Tokyo

TOKYO - Pole vaulter EJ Obiena has yet to set foot on the national stadium here, but he feels like he has already cleared a major hurdle.

The country's best hope for a first athletics medal at the Olympics since the thirties after the pole vault equipment he brought along from his training base in Italy arrived with him on Friday afternoon.

The shipment of overseas equipment had been a challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Obiena admitted it had caused him a bit of anxiety in the days leading up to his departure for Tokyo.

"I'm here to jump with a pole. That's my job," said the 25-year old son of former athletics star Emerson Obiena. "Now if I don't have a pole, then I can't fo my job."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Obiena said he has also had an unpleasant experience with the shipment of equipment before, the reason he was still worried about the poles he was taking with him to Tokyo just hours before departure.

"Buti nga po," he said. "That was stressing me out a bit."

The Filipino medal hopeful said he usually travels to competition with eight poles, which are enough to give him options on which would be the best to use in terms of length and flexibility under prevailing tournament conditions.

"Normally, I travel with eight [poles]. But it depends on the conditions. If it's raining, I need more flexibility, softer, [and] I need [the poles in] different lengths," he said.

"My favorite is the stiffest, of course. But it's not everyday that I can use it or the conditions allow me to use it. [But the] stiffest one gives me the biggest potential to jump higher," Obiena added.

Continue reading below ↓

Obiena anxiety eased

The concern about the shipment is not about having his favorite poles in Tokyo, he said. It's more about wanting to be sure that these arrive in one piece.

"It's not that I feel comfortable with the poles or something, it's the same poles. I just want to be sure that these ones are working fine, not damaged [in the course of the shipment]. So that was basically why I wanted to bring my own.

"It's not that, 'Ah, mas gamay ko ito. Walang ganon. For me, di ako masyadong apektado doon. Sigurado ako doon. Ako ang nag-empake, alam ko kung saan may tama kung may tama man yon, at ngayon makikita ko hopefully walang damage."

Obiena has yet to be reunited with his equipment, which he will have a chance to do once he clears quarantine protocol. But he is a bit more relaxed now. So is a country fervently praying for his success.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.