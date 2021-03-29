EJ Obiena vows to give Olympic gold his best shot in Tokyo

EJ OBIENA is setting the bar high for the Tokyo Olympics.

In an interview with the Olympic Channel, Obiena said a gold medal is a tall order but vowed to give it his best shot through his training in Europe.

“Win the gold, that's it man,” said Obiena in an interview with Ken Browne. “That's a really hard goal to achieve, but that's the goal. That's why I'm doing all of this, not to get second and not to get third... to win it.”

Obiena has a shot at becoming the first Filipino trackster ever to win a medal in the Olympics. The 25-year-old has been putting up impressive numbers in his past competitions, breaking the Philippine record four times, the last one through an effort of 5.86 meters in the Orlen Cup.

At the moment, Obiena said the target is the Asian record of 5.93 meters.

"So I have this height goal that I want to achieve but at the same time not every competition presents the chance for you to make that bar, you know. When it comes to competition, I focus more on the bar that's set right now,” Obiena said.

In the lengthy interview, Obiena also described his Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov as a “second father,” and his girlfriend Caroline Joyeux as his inspiration.

He has also been following the latest exploits of Filipino athletes, particularly Alex Eala and Kai Sotto.

Obiena also wishes that more athletes will take on pole vault following his exploits.

“If I medal the Olympics, I can't even imagine how I'm going to react, how it's going to feel. I just know it's going to be amazing. And at the same time, you know, it will definitely help track and field in the Philippines. It would maybe expedite everything, just kind of put track and field on the Filipino map.”

“I don't really know how big of an impact I'm currently making, but I try to always work on it, and I'm very happy that I'm in this position that I can actually say encourage and motivate kids to do the sport that I love. Hopefully, hopefully I can keep doing that and hopefully more Filipino people will be vaulting soon,” said Obiena.