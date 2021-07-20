Eight NBA players banner Nigeria Olympic basketball team

JAHLIL Okafor spearheads the eight NBA players leading Nigeria in the men's basketball tournament in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Okafor, the third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and currently suiting up for the Detroit Pistons, leads a surging D'Tigers side which is motivated to prove that basketball in Africa is truly on the rise.

PHOTO: AP

Filled with Heat

Gabe Vincent, who was the hero in Nigeria's shocking 90-87 win over the United States in exhibition play two weeks ago, is joined by his Miami Heat teammates Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala.

Minnesota Timberwolves slasher Josh Okogie, Utah Jazz winger Miye Oni, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora, and Sacramento Kings banger Chimezie Metu are also part of the 12-man roster of coach Mike Brown.

Seven-year NBA veteran Ekpe Udoh, who is now manning the paint for Virtus Bologna, will backstop D'Tigers alongside Caleb Agada of Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Ike Nwamu of BC Samara, and Obi Emegano of Fuenlabrada.

Nigeria is heading to the Games with big wins over the USA and a 94-71 stunner over Argentina, before losing to Australia, 108-69, in Las Vegas.

D'Tigers, the 2017 Afrobasket silver medalists and finishing 17th in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China, are looking to improve from their 10th place standing in the 2012 London Olympics after appearing in the last two Summer Games.

Nigeria, however, will be on an uphill climb in Group B as it will take on medal contender Australia, Split OQT winner Germany, and Belgrade OQT winner Italy.

