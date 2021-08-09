Duterte gives out incentives to Olympic medal winners, non-medalists

THE Office of the President will be giving P2 million each to silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, while Eumir Marcial receives P1 million following their successful campaign in the Tokyo Olympics.

President Duterte made the announcement during a virtual courtesy call shortly upon the arrival of the three boxers to Manila from Japan on Monday afternoon.

Not just for medalists

The Chief Executive also said boxer Irish Magno and the rest of the Filipino athletes who didn’t win a medal in the just-concluded Olympiad will also be given P200,000 each courtesy of his office.

The incentive is on top of the cash reward as indicated under Republic Act 10699 where Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medalists, receive P10 million, P5 million, and P2 million, respectively.

“You went to Tokyo to fight and I say that you did your best. The Filipino people appreciates it especially bringing honor to the country,” said the President.

Duterte also honored the non-medalists who also competed as part of the 19-man athlete comprising the Philippine contingent.

“Those who participated in all events brought honor to the country. I don’t care about winning, that is why they will receive P200,000,” Duterte said.

