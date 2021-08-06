Abnett spoke highly of fellow 'boxing geek' Paalam even before Olympics

IN the build-up for the Tokyo Olympics, Carlo Paalam formed a bond with head coach Don Abnett, a relationship that could prove pivotal to the Philippines’ quest to finally capture a gold medal in boxing.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap) secretary general Ed Picson said Paalam and Abnett have something in common – their deep passion for boxing – that they have become inseparable at times in training.

Boxing geeks

“Magkasundo sila ni coach Don Abnett eh. Pareho silang boxing geek. Puro boxing lang ang nasa utak,” said Picson of Paalam during a recent SPIN POV interview.

The 23-year-old Paalam is aiming for history on Saturday afternoon as he battles Galal Yafai of Great Britain for the men’s flyweight gold. Paalam is already assured of at least a silver following a victory over Ryomei Tanaka of Japan.

Other fights of the Cagayan De Oro native have also been equally impressive too, proof that he has vastly improved over the years under the watch of Abnett as well as longtime coach Elmer Pamisa.

Picson said Abnett has been speaking highly of Paalam during the preparation of the national team for the Olympics, confident he has what it takes to achieve something big in Tokyo.

“Napakaganda ng kundisyon ni Carlo. Ang sinasabi nga ni coach Don Abnett, I have never seen Carlo this prepared and this good,” said Picson.

On the cusp of history, Paalam said Abnett has been giving him advice that has given him confidence when he steps in the ring.

“Sinasabihan niya ako ng tactics at galaw kasi sabi niya, you are smart. Sabi niya matalino daw ako maglaro. Tuluy-tuloy ko lang daw gawin ‘yun,” said Paalam during a recent Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“Diskarte talaga at tiwala,” Paalam said.

