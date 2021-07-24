Doc's four-point rule helps keep PH athletes out of harm's way

TOKYO — Team Philippines physician Randy Molo has a golden rule for delegation members in the first Olympics Games held during a pandemic.

“Wear your mask, maintain social distance. If you have to talk unmasked, do so for less than 15 minutes and never in an enclosed area,” said Molo.

That rule has worked quite well for Team Philippines which, after an early Covid scare encountered by one coach, has steered clear of any health issues.

“Everyone is healthy and we’ve had no issues so far,” said Molo.

Negative result is music to Molo's ears

The delegation doctor oversees a lot of things, but the bulk of his work is on helping athletes yield negative results, in both Covid-19 and drug tests.

Molo said members of the delegation have been updated on the current WADA list of banned substances list via a three-hour briefing.

On Covid testing, the goal is not only to avoid infection but to avoid being tagged as a close contact of those who might test positive for the coronavirus.

Doc Molo's four-point rule helps keep them out of harm's way.

