Margielyn Didal eyes Olympic spot in Street Skateboarding World Championships

MARGIELYN Didal seeks a podium spot and a spot in the Tokyo Olympics through the Street Skateboarding World Championships in Rome.

The World Championships is the final qualifier for the street event of the inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition.

Didal, seeded to the 26-woman semifinals, sees action on Friday.

Around 200 athletes from more than 40 countries are competing in Rome, with the top three finishers in the men's and women's events qualify for the Olympics.

World ranking points will also be awarded.

The women's skateboarding competition at the Olympics will feature 20 athletes — the top three finishers at the World Championships, the top 16 from world rankings and one from the host country, Japan.

Didal also looks to move up from 14th spot in the World Skate rankings.

“Being able to compete against the best of the world is definitely helping raise my own level,” said Margielyn. “I’m really excited to have qualified for the semifinals and hope to make it to the finals.”