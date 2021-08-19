Diaz, Petecio, Paalam, Marcial to receive incentives from gov’t next week

THE country’s first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz along with silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will receive their incentives from the government on Aug. 23.

The four Tokyo Olympics medalists, all military athletes, will be reporting to Commander in Chief President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang.

The event is organized by the Office of the President in coordination with the government’s sports arm, the Philippine Sports Commission.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez, agency Commissioners Arnold Agustin, Ramon Fernandez, Celia Kiram, and Charles Maxey will be attending.

Also expected to attend are Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino and Secretary-General Ed Gastanes, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Chairperson Andrea Domingo, and Team Philippines Chef de Mission Nonong Araneta.

With consideration of the prevailing quarantine limitations, the event will be limited to invitees.

