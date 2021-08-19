Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Diaz, Petecio, Paalam, Marcial to receive incentives from gov’t next week

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE country’s first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz along with silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will receive their incentives from the government on Aug. 23.

    The four Tokyo Olympics medalists, all military athletes, will be reporting to Commander in Chief President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang.

    The event is organized by the Office of the President in coordination with the government’s sports arm, the Philippine Sports Commission.

    Hidlyn Diaz, Neshty Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial

      PSC Chairman William Ramirez, agency Commissioners Arnold Agustin, Ramon Fernandez, Celia Kiram, and Charles Maxey will be attending.

      Also expected to attend are Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino and Secretary-General Ed Gastanes, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Chairperson Andrea Domingo, and Team Philippines Chef de Mission Nonong Araneta.

      With consideration of the prevailing quarantine limitations, the event will be limited to invitees.

      PHOTO: AP

