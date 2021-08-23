Hidilyn Diaz awarded P18M, certificate of new house in Malacañang rites

THE Philippine medalists from the last Tokyo Olympics, led by gold winner Hidilyn Diaz, formally received their incentives from the government during their courtesy call at Malacañang on Monday night.

President Duterte personally handed over the incentives to Diaz, silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial in a brief ceremony also attended by sports officials, coaches, and other Olympians.

Diaz received a check of P10 million from the PSC as incentive from the government under Republic Act 10699 or the expanded National Athletes, Coaches, and Trainers Benefits and Incentives Act of 2001.

The Filipina weightlifter also got P5 million from the PSC and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation for breaking an Olympic record on her way to the gold medal.

She was also handed with a certificate of turnover of housing unit from the National Housing Authority, and P3 million from the Office of the President.

Petecio and Paalam also received P5 million each from the PSC, a certificate of turnover of housing unit from the NHA, and P2 million from the Office of the President.

Marcial also got P2 million from the PSC, a certificate of turnover of a housing unit from the NHA, and P1 million from the Office of the President.

Diaz was also conferred with the Presidential Medal of Merit, while Petecio, Paalam, and Marcial were honored with an Order of Lapu Lapu, Rank of Kamagi.

“Together with your fellow Olympians, I congratulate you once again for bringing pride and honor to the country and for uplifting the spirit of Filipinos amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” Duterte said in his speech.

Non-medalists were also given a presidential citation and cash incentives of P200,000 from the Office of the President. Jayson Valdez of shooting and Elreen Ando of weightlifting were present to receive the incentives.

Hours after the courtesy call, Diaz, Petecio, Paalam, and Marcial got together at the PSC office at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Clad in their formal wear instead of their usual uniforms, track suits, and competition attire, they also took the opportunity to have a photo before leaving for Malacanang.

