Hidilyn grateful to MVPSF for being with her in Olympic gold journey

FINALLY having realized her vision and the long cherished dream of an entire nation, Hidilyn Diaz looked back and felt grateful for all the support that came her way to achieve the first-ever Olympic gold medal in Philippine history.

Among those who topped her priority list is the MVP Sports Foundation, which the 30-year-old weightlifter from Zamboanga cited as the first to have offered her help when she was trying to build the compact unit which later became known as Team HD, that will make up her support group in her journey to the Tokyo Olympiad.

“Maraming salamat sa MVPSF, kay sir MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) at kay si Al Panlilio. Thank you so much sa binigay ninyong tiwala sa amin, sa Team HD at sa akin,” said Diaz in a special video addressed to the foundation that has been supporting some of the country’s national teams, including weightlifting.

“Hindi ko makakamit ang gold medal without your support.”

Pangilinan serves as chairman of the MVPSF, with Al S. Panlilio, chief operating officer of PLDT and head of the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP) serving as its president.

Diaz ended the country’s 97-year of waiting on the night of July 26 when she bagged the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold by beating world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China in the women’s 55-kg of the Tokyo Games.

Hidilyn lifted 127 kg in the clean and jerk which got her a total of 224 kg for a new Olympic record in women’s weightlifting.

“Great job Hidilyn. We knew it was a tough journey for you, but every step is now well worth it,” said Pangilinan in his congratulatory message to Diaz. “You have our continuing prayers and support, albeit in the end, it is you who does the heavy lifting. Tonight, you carried the nation on your shoulders. A huge thanks.”

Panlilio meanwhile, said the creation of the MVPSF was precisely aimed at giving the country its first-ever gold in the Olympics.

“The MVPSF was born ten years ago with its vision of winning our first Olympic gold medal. We at PLDT and Smart have always believed in the importance of sports in shaping individuals and communities for the better,” he said. “Congratulations, Hidilyn. You make us so proud.”

Diaz is among the 14 out of 19 Olympians in the Tokyo Games who are under the care of the MVPSF, which will hand out P10 million to Diaz as incentive for securing the country’s breakthrough gold medal.

