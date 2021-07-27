P5 million reward from Phoenix takes Hidilyn Diaz windfall past P50M mark

THE perks of winning the Philippines’ first ever Olympic gold has snowballed for Hidilyn Diaz.

Phoenix is the latest firm to pledge incentives to the 30-year-old weightlifter behind a P5 million financial reward.

Atty. Raymond Zorilla, senior vice president for external affairs of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., made the announcement in behalf of Phoenix Petroleum owner Dennis Uy a day after Diaz made history by copping the country’s very first Olympic gold after topping the women’s 55-kg event in the Tokyo Games.

“Phoenix thru Siklab Atleta is giving Hidilyn Diaz P5 million and lifetime free fuel for winning the Olympic gold,” said Zorilla, who also acts as the Fuel Masters’ board of governor in the PBA.

Hidilyn Diaz

PHOTO: AP

Siklab Atleta is the sports foundation established by Uy in 2018 whose main goal is to help the country win its first ever Olympic gold medal for the next two cycles starting with the Tokyo Games.

Earlier, Dr. Andrew Tan of Megaworld announced it is giving the Filipino weightlifter from Zamboanga a condominium unit in Eastwood City following her historic feat in the quadrennial meet. POC president Bambol Tolentino has also promised Diaz a house and lot, while Century Properties said it will award Olympic Gold Medalist Hidilyn Diaz a house and lot worth P4-million .

Diaz is also set to receive a gold Medal of Valor from the PSC on top of the P10M incentive from the government, P10M from Ramon S. Ang, P10M from Manny V. Pangilinan, P3M from Mikee Romero, plus lifetime free flights from Air Asia.

