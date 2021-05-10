Cris Nievarez is Tokyo-bound as Pinoy rower clinches Olympic berth

THE Philippines qualified its eighth athlete for the Tokyo Olympics, and it came from an unlikely source.

Rower Cris Nievarez booked a berth to the July 23 to Aug. 8 meet after qualifying in the men’s single sculls event during the Asia Oceania Continental Qualification Regatta held at the Sea Forest Waterway in the Japanese capital last week.

Philippine Rowing Association (PRA) President Patrick Gregorio confirmed the development on Monday as per a communique from the World Rowing Federation.

Nievarez became the first Filipino rower in 21 years to qualify for the Olympics, or since towering Benjie Tolentino made it to the 2000 Sydney Games.

He is the eighth Filipino who will compete in Tokyo along with 2016 silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz (weightlighting), world champion Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), pole vaulter EJ Obiena (athletics), and Eumir Felix Marcial, Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam, and world champ Nesthy Petecio (boxing).

