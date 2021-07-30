Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cris Nievarez finishes 23rd in Tokyo Olympic rowing

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Cris Nievarez
    PHOTO: AP

    CRIS Nievarez finished 23rd out of 32 rowers in the men’s single sculls at the conclusion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games regatta at the Sea Forest Waterway.

    The 21-year-old Nievarez placed fifth in the Final D of the classification phase with a time of seven minutes, 21.28 seconds at the conclusion of his Olympic campaign.

    The 19th to 24th finishers were being contested in the Final D.

    Cris Nievarez in Tokyo Olympics

    Pitted against the world’s best, Nievarez started off the Philippines’ campaign in the Olympics by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the medal rounds after his third-place finish in the heats.

    The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist failed to advance after that, relegating Nievarez to the classification phase of the competition.

