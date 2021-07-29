CRIS Nievarez placed fifth in the Semifinal C/D 1 of the men’s single sculls classification phase of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics rowing regatta on Thursday at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Nievarez clocked seven minutes, 26.05 seconds in the semifinal heat, and has been relegated to the Final D, a battle for the 19th to 24th places in the classification round on Friday.

The 21-year-old Nievarez bowed out of contention for a medal after failing to advance to the quarterfinal round last Sunday.

Going for the best finish possible in this Games, Nievarez will race against Onat Kazali of Turkey, Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan, Mohammad Al Khafaji of Iraq, Peter Purcell-Gilpin of Zimbabwe, and Husein Alireza of Saudi Arabia.

Medals will also be contested in men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls, men’s eight, and women’s eight on the final day of the rowing regatta on Friday.

