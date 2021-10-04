Another house and lot for Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

HIDILYN Diaz finally received the house and lot from Century Properties as part of the incentives for winning the country’s breakthrough gold medal in the Olympics.

The 30-year-old Filipina weightlifter from Zamboanga City personally graced the signing ceremony of the deed of donation for her single-attached house and lot at the PHirst Park Homes in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Diaz’s chosen home is located in a 54-square meter home on a 146-square meter corner lot.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner was accompanied by her parents Eduardo and Emelita Diaz, together with coach, trainer, and partner Julius Naranjo.

“Ginawa ko talaga yung best ko sa training. Talagang binuhos ko lahat kasi kung may dream tayo, kailangan talaga ng sakripisyo. You really have to work hard,” she said as she accepted the house and lot gift.

Present during the turnover ceremony were Century Properties and PHirst Park Homes executive chairman Jose E.B. Antonio, Century PropertiespPresident and CEO Marco Antonio, and Phirst Park Homes president Ricky Celis.

