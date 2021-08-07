Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Aug 7
    Olympics

    Carlo Paalam upbeat as he easily makes weight for gold-medal fight

    by Dodo Catacutan
    4 hours ago
    Carlo Paalam shown with coach Boy Velasco and nutritionist Jeaneth Aro after easily making the weight for his gold-medal match against Britain's Galal Yafai at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
    Carlo Paalam shown with coach Boy Velasco and nutritionist Jeaneth Aro after easily making the weight for his gold-medal match against Britain's Galal Yafai at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
    PHOTO: Courtesy of Jeaneth Aro

    TOKYO - Filipino flyweight Carlo Paalam remained in good spirits the morning of the biggest fight of his life at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

    The Bukidnon-born easily made the weight for the 48-52-kilogram final against Britain's Galal Yafai, tipping the scales at 51.6kg despite eating a full dinner inside the Athletes Village with the rest of the Philippine boxing team.

    "He is ready physically, mentally, and most importantantly spiritually," said nutritionist Jeaneth Aro after accompanying the Philippines' hope for a second gold medal in the quadrennial conclave.

    Carlo Paalam at the weigh-in of the Tokyo Olympics.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Paalam still did light training under the watchful eyes of coaches Don Abnett and Ronald Chavez before retreating to his room for a little rest before the short ride to the Kokugikan Arena for the 2 p.m. (1 p.m. Manila time) bout.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    He is carrying the hopes of a nation that is yearning for a second gold to add to Hidilyn Diaz's historic victory in weightlifting, but the former 'mangangalakal' from Cagayan de Oro doesn't look like he's feeling the weight of the expectations.

    "Lagi lang s'ya nakangiti kanina," said Arao.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Carlo Paalam shown with coach Boy Velasco and nutritionist Jeaneth Aro after easily making the weight for his gold-medal match against Britain's Galal Yafai at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
      PHOTO: Courtesy of Jeaneth Aro

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again