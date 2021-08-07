Carlo Paalam upbeat as he easily makes weight for gold-medal fight

TOKYO - Filipino flyweight Carlo Paalam remained in good spirits the morning of the biggest fight of his life at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Bukidnon-born easily made the weight for the 48-52-kilogram final against Britain's Galal Yafai, tipping the scales at 51.6kg despite eating a full dinner inside the Athletes Village with the rest of the Philippine boxing team.

"He is ready physically, mentally, and most importantantly spiritually," said nutritionist Jeaneth Aro after accompanying the Philippines' hope for a second gold medal in the quadrennial conclave.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Jeaneth Aro

Paalam still did light training under the watchful eyes of coaches Don Abnett and Ronald Chavez before retreating to his room for a little rest before the short ride to the Kokugikan Arena for the 2 p.m. (1 p.m. Manila time) bout.

He is carrying the hopes of a nation that is yearning for a second gold to add to Hidilyn Diaz's historic victory in weightlifting, but the former 'mangangalakal' from Cagayan de Oro doesn't look like he's feeling the weight of the expectations.

"Lagi lang s'ya nakangiti kanina," said Arao.

