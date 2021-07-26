Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jul 26
    Olympics

    Carlo Paalam hurdles Irish foe in Tokyo Olympics opener

    by Dodo Catacutan
    1 Hour ago
    Carlo Paalam
    PHOTO: AP

    TOKYO - Flyweight Carlo Paalam opened his Tokyo Olympic campaign with both fists blazing, dominating Ireland's Brendan Irvine on Monday to advance to the Round of 16 of the boxing competitions at the Kokugikan Arena.

    The 23-year old Bukidnon native charged out of his corner the moment he heard the opening bell and never once let up, doing enough to put away the 4-1 split decision over the taller but outclassed Irishman.

    "Kahit dikit po ang laban, binuhos ko lahat ng natitira sa akin," said Paalam, a gold medalist in the light-flyweight class after keeping Philippine boxers unbeaten three matches into the competition.

    Carlo Paalam at Tokyo Olympics

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The victory set up Paalam for a round-of-16 match against Algeria's Mohamed Flissi, who drew an opening bye on the strength of his No. 4 seeding. The match will be fought on July 31 (Saturday).

    Four more wins to the gold

    Paalam hardly looked fazed by the Olympic spotlight as he came out charging from his corner and immediately rocked Irvine with snappy one-two combinations and a big right near the end of the first round.

    The Filipino pug got the nod of all five judges under the 10-point must system but paid for the aggressive effort in the second, where he appeared to lose wind and allowed the Irishman to make it a contest.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Magaling, matangkad po, at magaling pa mag-distansya," Paalam said of Irvine. "Second round, nabasa n’ya laro ko kaya third round, binuhos ko na talaga."

      The third was a slambang affair, with both fighters throwing everything they got knowing the match was still for the taking.

      Continue reading below ↓

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        Paalam, however, wasn't ready to bid goodbye.

        "Nakita nyo naman, pagod na pagod na pero suntok ng suntok pa rin. Gusto kong manalo po, para sa pamilya at sa team po," he told reporters later.

        "Sa haba ng training, tatalunin ka lang? So buhos-buhos ko na lahat."

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: AP

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again