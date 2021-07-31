Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Carlo Paalam dominates Algerian to reach flyweight quarterfinals

    by Dodo Catacutan
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    TOKYO - Carlo Paalam, showing maturity beyond his years, dominated Algerian veteran Mohamed Flissi on Saturday to reach the flyweight quarterfinals in the boxing competitions of the Tokyo Olympics.

    The 5-0 decision under the 10-point must system reflected the surprising way Paalam, 23, dictated the fight against an older and bigger foe with a counter-punching style that earned raves inside the Kokugikan Arena.

    PHOTO: AP

