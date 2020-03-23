Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Mar 23
    Olympics

    Canada not sending athletes to Tokyo unless Olympics is postponed one year

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    TORONTO — The Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they're postponed for a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a move in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The committee sent out a statement Sunday evening saying it was willing to help the IOC search for alternatives, but that it was not safe for athletes, “their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training for these Games.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    “In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”

    Canada brought 314 athletes who combined to win 22 medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

    Some of its most notable performers included swimmer Penny Oleksiak and sprinter Andre De Grasse.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Canada joins a number of countries — including Norway, Brazil and Slovenia — that have pressed the IOC on a possible postponement. But none had flat-out said they wouldn't go if the games start when they're scheduled on July 24.

    The IOC on Sunday said it would take up to four weeks to consider alternatives, which include postponement. It has taken the possibility of canceling the games off the table.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again