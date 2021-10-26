Yulo says Hidilyn gold in Tokyo motivates him: 'Gusto ko rin nun'

CALOY Yulo said his willingness to win a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics is fueled even more by Hidilyn Diaz’s victory in Tokyo, as he vowed to even work harder following his conquest in the 50th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan over the weekend.

Caloy Yulo wants what Hidilyn has

Speaking to reporters after winning a gold and silver medal on Sunday, the 21-year-old Yulo on Tuesday said the main target remains the Paris Olympics as he is eager to once again go back to training after his first world competition since Tokyo.

Yulo said he was also inspired by Diaz, who ended the 97-year wait of the Philippines when she claimed the first-ever gold medal of the country in the Olympics.

“Gold po talaga,” said Yulo in a press conference. “Nung nakita ko ‘yung kay Ate Hidilyn, nakaka-inspire po talaga. Gusto ko rin nun. ‘Yung ganung feeling na parang gutom. Ganun eh. Gusto ko rin nun. Nakaka-inggit.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Filipino gymnast took his first set of international medals in this Olympic cycle leading up to Paris, winning gold in the vault and silver in the parallel bars despite a fifth-place finish in floor, the same event where he won the world title back in 2019.

The battlecry of the Yulo camp has been "Revenge the Tokyo" but for the Filipino gymnast, they are still far from avenging the disappointing performance in the Olympics. In fact, Yulo expressed eagerness to come back to training once again after that performance in the worlds.

Continue reading below ↓

Yulo said the good thing about his bid for a return to the Olympics is that he has all the time to make adjustments, unlike in Tokyo.

“Marami pa sigurong magiging competitons. Wala po kasi masyadong competitions before the Olympics kaya isang bagsakan lang talaga. Ganun po ‘yung nangyari at hindi na ako nakabawi. Wala na ako masyadong oras para i-fix ‘yung pagkakamali.”

“Pero next year siguro, may mga competitions. Excited po ako doon. Doon mag-iiba ‘yung pananaw ko kung paano i-approach ang training,” said Yulo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yulo also said his mindset since the Tokyo debacle was treat each preparation as if the Olympics is happening the next day.

“Hindi ko pa rin nakakalimutan ‘yung Olympics. Parati ko siyang nireremind sa sarili ko na paano kung Olympics na bukas at hindi ako ready. Hindi po ako mapanatag na maging ganun ‘yung performance ko lalo na sa araw-araw po na training. Palagi ko nireremind sarili ko pagkagising ko na ‘Paano kung Olympics ngayon, ano ang gagawin ko.’”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.