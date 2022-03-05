Caloy Yulo aims high, targets three gold medals in 2024 Paris Olympics

CALOY Yulo is aiming high for the 2024 Olympics as he seeks to win three gold medals for him and for the Philippines in Paris.

Caloy Yulo on 2024 Olympics goal

Yulo said he remains motivated to bounce back, seven months after a disappointing Tokyo Olympics performance where he failed to make it to the final of the floor exercise, his favorite event.

The 22-year-old Yulo recently atoned for that performance in Tokyo, bagging the World Championship in the vault and placing second in the parallel bars.

His confidence boosted by the world title, Yulo is looking for more accomplishments including in Paris to fully make up for what happened in Tokyo. Aside from the three gold medals, Yulo is also eyeing to make it to the final of the individual all-around.

“Siyempre sa Paris, hindi lang ‘yung best performance, siyempre ‘yung medal ang minamata. ‘Yung individual all-around tsaka ‘yung tatlong events po na makakuha ako ng final – floor, vault, at parallel bar,” said Yulo, who is in Manila for a brief stop for the launching of the new gymnastics training center of the national team.

The Filipino gymnast admitted his goal is tough but he will try his best to accomplish it.

“Hindi ko po alam kung kaya pero ibibigay ko ‘yung best ko na makamit ‘yung goal ko,” said Yulo.

After the world title last October, Yulo continued his training in Japan under longtime coach Munehiro Kugimiya, while also taking care of his academics.

Yulo said his desire to perform excellently never wavers even after his Tokyo Olympics appearance and the world championship victory. He is also thankful that he was able to experience defeat in the 2020 Olympics, which served as a learning experience for him.

“Olympics po talaga, ‘yun ang nagmomotivate sa akin. Gusto ko maka-gold sa 2024. Sobrang gustong-gusto ko na makakuha ng gold. Alam ko na ‘yung experience kung papaano. Gagalingan ko sa trainings ko para makuha ko ‘yung goal ko,” said Yulo.

Yulo is in the country with the MVP Sports Foundation gymnastics training center in Intramuros officially opening on Saturday. It is one of the rare times that Yulo is back home since he trained in Japan.

No less than International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president Morinari Watanabe and former Philippines president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on hand for the ceremony.

Yulo also showed his world championship medals during the event to members of the gymnastics community and national team members who attended the ceremony.

