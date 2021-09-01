Boxing great Leopoldo Serantes passes away at 59

FILIPINO boxing great Leopoldo Serantes has passed away. He was 59.

The Filipino fighter bagged bronze in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

One of eight boxers to win a medal for the Philippines in the Olympics, Serantes had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Serantes, Who foughtin the light flyweight division, also won gold medals in the 1985had and 1987 Southeast Asian Games.

Serantes was recently inducted into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame, although he was unable to attend the virtual online ceremony of the Hall of Fame.

Serantes gave the Philippines its first medal since Anthony Villanueva captured the silver medal in the 1964 Olympics.

That sparked a boxing resurgence for the Philippines as Roel Velasco claimed bronze in Barcelona in 1992 and was followed by a silver from Mansueto ‘Onyok’ Velasco in the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

